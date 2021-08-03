Cancel
Dollar on back foot vs safe-haven peers as Delta virus spreads

By Hideyuki Sano
Reuters
Reuters
A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on a strong economic recovery.

The dollar traded at 109.34 yen , near its July 19 low of 109.07, which was its lowest level since late May. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded at 0.9054 franc , having hit a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9038 in the previous session.

The euro was subdued at $1.1873 , having lost a bit of momentum after hitting a one-month high of $1.1909 on Friday while sterling slipped to $1.3889 from Friday's one-month high of $1.39835.

"The market is moderately risk-off with bond yields falling off a bit since European trade yesterday. There is some caution as the Delta variant is spreading in many places, even in China," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The U.S. yield dropped on Monday shortly after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. read more

"From a historic perspective a 59.5 manufacturing ISM reading is still a very robust activity reading. Nevertheless reaction to the data release by the U.S. Treasuries market suggests the market is concerned over 'peak growth' and the potential for more slowdown ahead," wrote Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

Clouding the outlook further is the spread of Delta variant.

In the United States, COVID hospitalisations in Louisiana and Florida have surged to their highest points of the pandemic, though the country's top health expert, Anthony Fauci, ruled out another lockdown in the country. read more

That outweighed any excitement over a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that could be ready for a final vote as early as this week. read more

The Delta variant, which U.S. authorities on Monday described as contagious as chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold or flu, is raging in many Asian countries once thought as successful in containing the disease. read more

Japan expanded state of emergency curbs to more regions on Monday as cases hit record in Tokyo while in China the Delta variant spreads from the coast to inland cities, posing new risks for the world's second-biggest economy. read more

Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules. read more

The Australian dollar was little moved at $0.7367 as investors looked to the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting at which it is expected to reverse a decision to trim its bond buying programme. read more

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.3% to $0.6989 after the country's central bank said on Tuesday it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards, as it looks to control an inflated housing market and protect home buyers.

Related
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Ultimately This Virus Will Find You’: Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The CDC on Friday said people who are unvaccinated are twice as likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 as vaccinated individuals. The news comes as concern over the spread of the Delta variant increases, and as large events are taking place. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the leading infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota says now is not the time to let our guard down. “Right now we’re on a journey,” Osterholm said. Osterholm says the next few weeks will be telling in how Minnesota fares with COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant. “We have more than adequate people...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has rallied after the July US nonfarm payrolls report on the back of elevated US Treasury yields and a jump in Fed rate hike odds. Another hot inflation report is expected, and rates markets are starting to move in a manner suggesting that a more hawkish Fed could on the horizon; however, any upcoming change in policy will be limited to tapering asset purchases.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
StocksUS News and World Report

Asian Stocks Follow Wall Street up as Virus Curbs Tightened

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. South Korea declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. On Friday, Wall Street...
MarketsStreet.Com

Gold Steadies After Overnight 'Flash Crash' As Dollar Gains, Treasury Yields Firm

Gold prices steadied from an overnight 'flash crash' Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low amid a firming U.S. dollar and rising Treasury bond yields. Friday's stronger-than-expected July employment report, which showed a net 943,000 new jobs were created in the world's biggest economy last month as average hourly wages rose 4% from last year, has trigged bets on a near-term signal from the Federal Reserve on slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Rising Yields Lift USD Against Aussie

The Friday session featured the jobs report out the United States, which showed a gain of 943,000 jobs for the month of July. Because of this, interest rates in America started to rise as traders began to bet on the Federal Reserve trying to tighten monetary policy. That being said, the market is going to continue to see the overall downtrend play itself out against the Aussie, as we are testing the 0.7350 level.
BusinessCNBC

Dollar on front foot as jobs test looms

The euro, which has failed in recent attempts to breach resistance around $1.1910, drifted down to a one-week low of $1.1818 in Asia, just below its 20-day moving average. The dollar also touched a one-week high of 109.88 Japanese yen, adding to a solid bounce from a low of 108.72 that it hit on Wednesday.
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Marketskfgo.com

Asia stocks spooked by sudden slide in gold

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar held near four-month highs after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750 triggered stop loss sales...
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

* Silver hits more than eight-month low of $22.50/oz (Adds chart, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their lowest in more than four months, dropping as much as 4.4% at one point on Monday, as the dollar strengthened after strong U.S. labour data bolstered expectations for early tapering of economic stimulus.
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

Oil slides near 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 3% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire warning...
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts,...
MarketsCNBC

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as oil prices tumble more than 3%

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets broadly struggled for gains on Monday as investors kept an eye on the Covid-19 situation across the region while oil prices tumbled 3%. Australia's benchmark ASX 200 was unable to hold on to modest gains and finished flat at 7,538.40. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7354 against the greenback, climbing from an earlier level around $0.7326. The Aussie fell from levels above $0.7400 following a resurgent dollar Friday on the back of strong nonfarm payrolls data.
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms as U.S. infrastructure bill makes progress

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583 * Price of U.S. oil falls 3.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the U.S. Senate came closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package, but gains were capped by additional pressure on oil prices. The U.S. Senate on Sunday took further steps toward passing a bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes the largest U.S. investment in roads and bridges in decades. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude prices were down 3.8% at $65.71 a barrel, extending last week's steep losses, on concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire warning on climate change added to the gloomy mood. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2533 to the greenback, or 79.79 U.S. cents, clawing back some of last week's decline. The currency traded in a range of 1.2532 to 1.2583. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in five weeks, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of Aug. 3, net long positions had increased to 7,460 contracts from 5,374 in the prior week. Investors were still assessing whether Friday's strong U.S. payrolls report would take the Federal Reserve a step nearer to winding back its stimulus. Canada also released jobs data on Friday. The economy added fewer jobs than expected although most of the gains were in full-time work and hours worked climbed. Canadian government bond yields were lower across much of a flatter curve. The 10-year fell 2.3 basis points to 1.217%, pulling back from its highest since July 16 earlier in the day at 1.257%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Comments / 0

