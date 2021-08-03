Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

IMF $650 bln reserves distribution clears last hurdle, takes effect on Aug 23

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its board of governors approved a $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights and said its largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves would become effective Aug. 23. IMF member countries will receive SDRs -- the fund’s unit of exchange backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan -- in proportion with their existing quota shareholdings in the fund. Monday’s approval by all 190 IMF member states was long expected.

“The SDR allocation will benefit all members, address the long-term global need for reserves, build confidence, and foster the resilience and stability of the global economy,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

“It will particularly help our most vulnerable countries struggling to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis,” she said, adding that about $275 billion of the allocation will go to emerging market and low-income countries.

Georgieva said the IMF will continue to actively engage with members to identify viable options for rich countries that receive SDRs to channel them to poorer countries that need them more. A key option is for wealthier countries to contribute SDRs to the IMF’s existing Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust for low-income countries, she said.

She added that the IMF was still considering a new trust for SDRs to facilitate sustainable growth in the medium term, indicating little change from discussions in July.

The IMF’s last SDR distribution came in 2009 when member countries received $250 billion in SDR reserves to help ease a global financial crisis.

To spend their SDRs, countries would first have to exchange them for underlying hard currencies, requiring them to find a willing exchange partner country. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Global Economy#Board Of Governors#Imf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyInternational Business Times

IMF Officially Approves $650 Bn New Reserves For Member Countries

The IMF board of governors on Monday greenlit a $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations, the last step in an initiative to boost liquidity for the most vulnerable countries. The move increases by 456 billion the stock of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the International Monetary Fund's currency,...
BusinessFOXBusiness

IMF warns rising inflation could last longer than expected

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that a recent inflation burst could prove longer lasting than expected, forcing central banks across the world to take action to address the rising cost of goods and services. "Aftershocks from the pandemic upheaval of last year pose unique policy challenges," the Washington-based...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling hovers below $1.39 as currency markets weigh up tapering timeline

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. * Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds comment) London, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The pound struggled to gain momentum on Monday, but was still close to its strongest versus the euro since February 2020, as investors focused on the possible pace of monetary policy tightening after the Bank of England meeting last week.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts,...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected global trade?

New Bank of England analysis looks at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trade. The analysis reveals 3 key trends in the pandemic's impact. Services trade was affected more than goods trade, with a more than 20% drop in 2020. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China promotes credit rating businesses in bond market

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China has issued a circular to promote the development of credit rating businesses in the bond market to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. Credit rating institutions should improve their rating methodology systems, said the circular jointly issued by the People's Bank of China,...
EconomyBirmingham Star

China reports current account surplus in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China maintained a basic balance in itsin the first half (H1) of this year, with a reasonable level of current account surplus, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Friday. The country reported a current account surplus of 122.2 billion U.S. dollars in H1, accounting...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Growth, virus worries weigh on equities; China shares rally

* JPM, Morgan Stanley, Goldman cut China GDP growth forecast. * China stocks rally on loose monetary policy hopes. Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rallied on Monday on hopes of an easing in monetary policy but failed to bolster the emerging market share index, which was pressured by concerns over slowing global growth and rising coronavirus cases.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Swiss approval for 12- to 17-year-olds

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swissmedic has approved the Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, the Swiss agency said on Monday. "Swissmedic has carefully examined the application from Moderna Switzerland GmbH for the indication extension and has extended the temporary authorisation for the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna for the prevention of the coronavirus disease in adolescents aged 12 to 17," it said on its website.
Economywsau.com

How sustainable are sovereign wealth funds?

LONDON (Reuters) – Risks don’t come much longer term than climate change, so you might expect sovereign wealth funds to be all over it, as investment giants with decades in their sights. Yet the world’s biggest SWFs are making only patchy progress in adapting investment plans to account for environmental,...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI (Aug 8): Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand. Aramco said its results were supported by the global easing of Covid-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus...
Currencieslawfareblog.com

International Security Implications of Central Bank Digital Currencies

Editor’s Note: Cryptocurrencies are booming, and central banks are now getting into the game. This shift, however, comes with many risks. Jessica Davis, formerly an intelligence analyst with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, examines how central bank digital currencies may complicate intelligence and offer a potential tool for illicit actors. She argues for developing best practices and standards around human rights while these currencies are in their early stages.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell by almost 3% on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a rising U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. A United Nations panel's dire warning...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans consolidate with Chinese demand in focus

* Soybeans inch down after 3-day rise * Market weighs new U.S. exports, lower Chinese July imports * Corn, wheat ease as dollar, crude oil curb grain markets * Midwest rain also caps prices before USDA report this week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Monday, consolidating after a three-day rise as the market assessed Chinese demand and Midwest weather ahead of U.S. government crop data this week. Corn and wheat eased as strength in the dollar and a slide in crude oil curbed U.S. grain prices, countering recent concerns about global harvest prospects. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down a quarter of a cent at $13.36-1/2 a bushel by 1143 GMT. "Global demand, particularly from China, is the primary driver of prices," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. The market has been waiting for an upturn in Chinese purchases of U.S. beans as supplies from Brazil's delayed harvest start to wane. Exporters on Friday reported a sale of 131,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the second consecutive daily soybean sales notice. However, Beijing's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The rise in the dollar following stronger than anticipated July U.S. jobs data on Friday was also tempering export sentiment. A steep fall in crude oil on Monday, linked to the firm dollar and worries over a latest wave of coronavirus infections, partly capped soybeans and corn, which are used for biofuel. CBOT corn was down 0.4% at $5.54-1/4 a bushel. Traders were also assessing the potential impact on U.S. corn and soybean crops from weekend rain in part of the U.S. Midwest and showers forecast in the week ahead. Grain markets are turning their attention towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) world supply and demand forecasts on Thursday. "Market participants will be looking closely at the USDA's yield estimates for the U.S. and setting them against the August weather," a European trader said. CBOT wheat was down 0.4% at $7.16-1/2 a bushel. U.S. and European wheat futures rallied last week to three-month highs as drought stress to North American spring wheat, falling expectations for Russia's harvest and rain disruption in western Europe caused concern about global export supplies. Prices at 1143 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 716.50 -2.50 -0.35 640.50 11.87 CBOT corn 554.25 -2.25 -0.40 484.00 14.51 CBOT soy 1336.50 -0.25 -0.02 1311.00 1.95 Paris wheat Sep 229.00 -0.50 -0.22 192.50 18.96 Paris maize Nov 212.50 -1.00 -0.47 219.00 -2.97 Paris rape Aug 534.25 -8.25 -1.52 418.25 27.73 WTI crude oil 65.40 -2.88 -4.22 48.52 34.79 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.01 1.2100 -2.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mark Potter)
Public Healthinvesting.com

Goldman Lowers China Growth Forecast on Delta Virus Outbreak

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). downgraded its economic growth forecast for China as measures to contain the fast-expanding Covid-19 resurgence curb spending. The economists cut their projection for quarter-on-quarter growth of gross domestic product in the third quarter and also lowered their full-year GDP growth forecast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy