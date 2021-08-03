Cancel
NBA

Lakers Rumors: Alex Caruso Agrees To Four-Year Deal With Bulls

By Matt Peralta
lakersnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are in a precarious position this NBA free agency period as they have limited resources to work with to fill out their roster. Armed with the taxpayer’s mid-level exception and veteran minimum contracts, the Lakers will likely be competing with the other contenders for older players who can come in and immediately help. Los Angeles got off to a good start by reportedly agreeing to deals with Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Dwight Howard but will have more work to improve a team that underwhelmed during the 2020-21 season.

