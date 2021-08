The Wizards and Nets agreed to terms on a sign-and-trade deal that will send Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday. The deal, which will see Dinwiddie receive a three-year contract worth close to $60 million from the Wizards, will send two second-round picks -- the more favorable of the Memphis Grizzlies' and Washington's second-round picks in 2024, and of the Golden State Warriors' and Wizards' in 2025 -- to the Nets, who will also receive an $11.5 million trade exception as part of the deal.