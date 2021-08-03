Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

F4D: Smackdown, New Japan Strong, STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX!

f4wonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILTHY FOUR DAILY with the mighty NEW JAPAN STRONG OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION FILTHY TOM LAWLOR and Bryan Alvarez is back with tons to talk about including SMACKDOWN from Friday night with the return of Sasha Banks and John Cena signing a contract to face Roman Reigns, New Japan Strong with the Tag Team Turmoil finals, and STARDOM 5STAR GRAND PRIX TOURNAMENT MATCHES! A FUN show as always with all caps so check it out~!

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
Person
Bryan Alvarez
Person
Sasha Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#New Japan#Grand Prix#5star#Stardom#Combat#Openweight#The Tag Team Turmoil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Exposed For ‘Cheating’ At UFC 265

Derrick Lewis is most definitely one of the top stars in all of the UFC, as he has had a solid career in the Heavyweight division in the UFC. A UFC woman also recently leaked Derric Lewis’ dressing room video. Derrick Lewis squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main...
WWEenstarz.com

Bobby Eaton Cause of Death: Pro Wrestler Dies Few Days After Suffering Injuries From Last Fight's Bad Fall

The legendary "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton passed away at the age of 62 on Wednesday, confirmed by his sister. It was July 25 when Eaton was reported to be sent to the hospital after suffering a bad fall from his fight in Nashville, Tennessee. According to this article, he suffered from several broken fingers and damaged his hip during the fall. It's unknown if his passing is related to the earlier accident.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Spotted At Smackdown

Sasha Banks has not competed inside a WWE ring since losing her WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion to Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 37. However, fans can expect to finally get a piece of ‘The Boss’ tonight as it is being reported by PWInsider that Banks is expected to make her WWE return tonight on WWE SmackDown. However, it should be noted that it is unclear what she will be doing on the show tonight. This WWE Smackdown female star recently teased ‘unclothed’ photos.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Piper Niven (WWE’s Doudrop): battling against the odds

Piper Niven — real name Kimberly Benson of Scotland — has been seen a lot on WWE TV as of late. But you wouldn’t know her by any of those names. The returning Eva Marie re-christened her as Doudrop, unfortunately, but since we’ve seen her appear on Raw, she’s made quite the impression on one and all.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Results August 6: Finn Balor wins in main event

WWE SmackDown is presented this week live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida. Already announced is Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jey Uso. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, will also respond to the attack from Sasha Banks last week. WWE SmackDown Results 08/06/2021.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair ‘Disrespected’ Finn Balor Before Firing

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had made some bold remarks on former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. ‘The Nature Boy’ received some heat when he had predicted a few years back that Balor would never main event WrestleMania because of his size. Ric Flair had to stop his podcast...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.06.21

It’s another Friday night, and we’ve all got nothing better to do other than be here. The build towards Summerslam heats up this week, seeing as they’ve got all of 2 more weeks until it happens it’s kind of now or never. Last week a couple of relevant things happened, first and foremost John Cena weaseled his way into the Universal title match at Summerslam so despite all kinds of illegality going on there we’re getting Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. Cena and Roman have been sniping at each other verbally and have done so rather well, hopefully that stays on track. Last week also saw the return of Sasha Banks, who attacked Bianca Belair to reignite their feud. I was less than thrilled by the build to their WrestleMania match though the match itself delivered, so let’s see if they can craft a more compelling story this time. Tonight Dominik Mysterio will battle Jey Uso, because that feud will not end for a while yet, and Baron Corbin will take on Finn Balor after costing Balor his title shot last week. Well, sort of, Corbin just interrupted the contract signing but that whole thing led to Cena signing instead so we can all blame Corbin because at this point why not. Big E might actually get some kind of clarity about his immediate future, and ditto the rest of the mid card guys (Owens, Zayn, Crews, Cesaro, Nakamura) because that group is too talented to be languishing doing nothing week after week. Well with that out of the way let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us.
WWE411mania.com

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Official For WWE SummerSlam

We have an official Smackdown Women’s Championship match for WWE SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Bianca Belair challenged Sasha Banks to face her at the August PPV with Belair’s title on the line. The match was set when Banks came out to start the show and addressed her attack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy