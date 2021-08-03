Cancel
Sports court denies Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's appeal

By Susie Arth
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Court of Arbitration for Sport says Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a legal action to be allowed to run in the 200 meters heats. The court revealed early Tuesday the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took while she was also seeking a humanitarian visa to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger.

