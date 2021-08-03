Sports court denies Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's appeal

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to an end, with United States overtaking China to lead the medal table on the final day of the Games.A haul of 39 golds sees USA ahead of China by one, with hosts Japan a further 11 back.Great Britain are fourth in the standings with 22 golds – with the fifth-placed Russian Olympic Committee two behind and Australia sixth with 17 golds.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from the Olympic GamesThe closing ceremony is due to start at 12 noon BST on Sunday.Here is a look at the medal table in full:Here is the medal table in full (updated as of 11am BST Sunday 8 August)RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal1United States3941331132China383218883Japan271417584Great Britain222122655ROC202823716Australia17722467Netherlands101214368France101211339Germany1011163710Italy1010204011Canada76112412Brazil 7682113New Zealand7672014Cuba7351515Hungary6772016South Korea64102017Poland455 14 18Czech Republic44311 19 Kenya4421020Norway422821Jamaica414922Spain3861723Sweden360924 Switzerland3461325Denmark3441126Croatia332827Iran322728Serbia315929Belgium313730Bulgaria312631Slovenia311532Uzbekistan302533Georgia251834Chinese Taipei2461235Turkey2291336Greece211436Uganda211438Ecuador210339Ireland202439Israel202441Qatar201342Bahamas200242Kosovo200244Ukraine16121945Belarus133746Romania130446Venezuela130448India124749Hong Kong123650Philippines121450Slovakia121452South Africa120353Austria115754Egypt114655Indonesia113556Ethiopia112456Portugal112458Tunisia110259Estonia101259Fiji101259Latvia101259Thailand101263Bermuda100163Morocco100163Puerto Rico100166Colombia041567Azerbaijan034768Dominican Republic032569Armenia022470Kyrgyzstan021371Mongolia013472Argentina012372San Marino012374Jordan011274Malaysia011274Nigeria011277Bahrain010177Lithuania010177Namibia010177North Macedonia010177Saudi Arabia010177Turkmenistan010183Kazakhstan008884Mexico004485Finland002286Botswana001186Burkina Faso001186Ghana001186Grenada001186Ivory Coast001186Kuwait001186Moldova001186Syria0011 Read More Tokyo Olympics 2020 schedule: Day-by-day events, dates, times and venuesWhy is Russia banned from the Olympics and what is ROC?When is the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony?