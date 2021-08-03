Off-duty Cleveland police officer involved in shooting on West 117th Street

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on July 7, 2021.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting in which an off-duty officer shot a male in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on West 117th Street.

According to officials, the incident happened late Monday afternoon on the city's west side.

Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Union, tells 3News that the officer was not injured in the incident.

EMS officials say that a 21-year-old male was shot in the buttocks and was taken from that location to MetroHealth in serious condition. His current condition is unknown.

3News reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police but did not receive a statement at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Check back with 3News for more details as they are made available.

