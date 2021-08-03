Much to Bring

A.’s daughter starts at Binghamton University this year and they are busy planning the trip there. A. is a bit nervous about it, as she often is about driving to new places. It’s not so much the driving itself (although she never really learned to like driving, a city kid who didn't get her license until late) but the directions. She gets agitated, if not actually panicky, when lost or disoriented. Of course there is GPS, but it’s not the same as actual familiarity.