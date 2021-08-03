Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
maryvilleforum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Billy Turner isn’t sure exactly where on the Green Bay Packers offensive line he’ll be lining up on opening day. With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, versatile third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins has been working primarily at left tackle with the No. 1 line. With Jenkins’ usual left guard spot vacant, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden have worked there with the 1s.

www.maryvilleforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Billy Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#Acl#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Here’s how Packers could trade for James Washington to make Aaron Rodgers happy

If the Green Bay Packers want to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy enough in 2021 and potentially beyond, they should consider trading for wideout James Washington. The Green Bay Packers are entering an all-important 2021 season, as it could be the very last time the team will have Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback. Following a tumultuous offseason, the Packers and Rodgers agreed to terms on a contract restructure that allows Rodgers to demand off the team at the end of the campaign if he so chooses.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Jake Kumerow Could Decide Brian Gutekunst's Fate

Only one team will be Super Bowl Champions at the end of the NFL season. Only one team will be able to look back at the season and say “we did things right.” The rest of the league will be forced to come face-to-face with their shortcomings, and what needs to be done to fix them. Jobs will be lost and rosters will be overhauled. Sometimes those decisions are simple and obvious and other times they are difficult and divisive.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 5 Players Whose Stock is on the Rise

The Green Bay Packers have eight training camp practices under their belts heading into Family Night on Saturday. While it’s still fairly early on in the training camp and preseason schedule, there are players who are off to a fast start and trending up, but as always, there are also those whose stock is down.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 standouts from Packers Family Night scrimmage

The Green Bay Packers held an abbreviated Family Night practice at a rain-soaked Lambeau Field on Saturday. Around 35,000 fans attended despite the weather concerns. Matt LaFleur’s team was able to run through several team periods during the practice, providing an opportunity to see a bunch of players in live action.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is feeling more urgency to reach the playoffs after doing so just three times, all first-round losses, going into his eighth season in the NFL. “You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable. I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLParsons Sun

Tackling depth challenges, Packers add veteran lineman Dennis … Bakhtiari?

GREEN BAY — Dennis Kelly is apparently going to fit in just fine around here. The veteran offensive lineman, who agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday and officially signed with the team Thursday in time for the second practice of training camp, will wear No. 79 for his new team.
NFLFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Packers' Aaron Rodgers will join the Saints in 2022, former teammate says

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Ever wonder where Aaron Rodgers will play next? An ex-Packers teammate has the answer. Former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon, who played with Rodgers and the Packers from 2006 to 2009, says the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be heading to New Orleans next season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

Randall Cobb isn’t the only veteran player making his way over to Green Bay this week. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. Kelly, 31, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft....
NFLzonecoverage.com

Who's the Second-Best QB In the NFC North Behind Rodgers?

Spoiler alert: No. 1 is Kirk Cousins. (No, it isn’t, but can you imagine?) Before you call this fun article clickbait, I am a Green Bay Packers writer with some biases, but I also want to be objective. There is also no true way to predict how these rankings will play out except for the obvious No. 1. A few quarterbacks surprise every year, plus there are always potential injuries.
NFLESPN

Packers keeping 1st-round pick Stokes busy on and off field

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes initiation to NFL life is coming from a variety of directions. Off the field, he must buy snacks for Green Bays veteran defensive backs. On the field, Stokes frequently has to defend passes from MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy