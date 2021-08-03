Cancel
Arizona State

Second Republican enters race for Arizona treasurer: Rep. Regina Cobb touts ‘conservative values’

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Regina Cobb announced Monday she will enter the race for Arizona treasurer as she reaches her term limit in the House of Representatives. “I’ve spent my career fighting for the hardworking families in District 5 and I’m excited to apply the same Conservative values as the next State Treasurer of Arizona,” said Cobb, R-Kingman, in a news release announcing her run for the post.

