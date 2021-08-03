Angels recall OF prospect Jo Adell from Triple-A

Remember Jo Adell, that all-everything prospect who arrived with a thud last year, striking out 41.7 percent of the time while the Angels just kept running him out there?. OK ... so that's not saying much. But his 2021 debut Tuesday in which he went 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base was arguably the best of his now 39 games in the majors so far. The only other one in the discussion was a two-homer performance last August.