Film Review: SATOSHI KON: THE ILLUSIONIST: An Informative Look at the Work of an Anime Legend [Fantasia 2021]

This year’s edition of the Montreal-based genre film festival has its fair share of goodies — here’s a few that pique our interest. Cannes is where you go to see the future Oscar winners, but if you’re looking for something a little more esoteric and under the radar, you turn to Montreal’s Fantasia Festival. Now in its 25th year, Fantasia is celebrating its silver anniversary with a dazzling selection of unique, compelling, and just plain weird shorts and features, in direct pushback to what feels like an increasingly generic selection of blockbusters. Here are just a few of the offerings that have piqued our interest, and you can read the full schedule (and buy tickets) here. [Gena Radcliffe, managing editor]