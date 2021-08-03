Matildas vs United States: When, where, team news, squads, odds and how to watch the Olympics bronze medal match in Australia
The Matildas may not be able to win gold but they can still snare a bronze medal when they take on the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday night. Australia fell just short of the gold medal match after a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Sweden in the semi final, with missed chances and a controversial disallowed goal proving vital in the result.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0