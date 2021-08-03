Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Sean Hannity Says Dr. Fauci Should Be Fired

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News’ Sean Hannity said on Monday night that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired. “They did tell you if you got vaccinated, your life will return to normal. Tonight, we are rightly asking, how bad will this potentially get?” Hannity told viewers. “We do need and we deserve truthful answers. They have been wrong too often throughout this entire pandemic.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Fox News#Covid#Americans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Allergy
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This Behavior "Horrifying"

We are all now in more danger than we were a week before, during this coronavirus pandemic. Cases have doubled. The Delta variant is more transmissible and more dangerous. And not enough Americans are getting vaccinated, even though there is enough for everyone. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper to sound a warning. Read on for his 5 essential life-saving pieces of advice. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals where the next COVID-19 spikes will come

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, recently revealed where there will be spikes in the novel coronavirus. Fauci said the Southeast and the Midwest — which have lower vaccination rates — will be the most vulnerable to coronavirus variants, CNBC reports. These areas may need to add restrictions to combat the variants.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

As we type this sentence, from a state with a high concentration of COVID-19 (Florida), it takes 5 hours to get a COVID test at the nearest walk-in clinic. The day before, it was three hours. The week before, it was one. The coronavirus is thriving here and all across the South, as the Delta variant preys on the unvaccinated. What will happen next in your state? Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to president and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) about the development of antivirals for COVID-19 and other viruses with the potential to spread globally. Read on for 7 predictions about what will happen next—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Dr. Fauci: 'Things are going to get worse' — here's what that could look like

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sobering prediction: "Things are going to get worse." The White House chief medical advisor made those remarks amid rising Covid cases nationwide, due largely to the virus's newly dominant and more transmissible delta variant, during an interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. Though it's tough to imagine a situation more dire than the country's current surge, "we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up," Fauci said.
POTUSWashington Post

Never mind Sean Hannity. Steve Doocy is the rare host at Fox actually promoting vaccines.

“If you have the chance, get the shot. It will save your life.”. It was the kind of pro-vaccine message that a TV viewer has grown accustomed to hearing from public health officials, pop stars or President Biden. But it was delivered on Monday morning by Steve Doocy, co-host of the strongly right-leaning morning talk show “Fox & Friends” on Fox News Channel.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Would Not Enter Here Right Now

With the COVID-19 Delta variant causing an increase in hospitalizations, cases and even deaths, now is not the time to act like everything is normal, as much as we wish it was. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said as much during the White House COVID press briefing today, and in an interview with Katie Couric. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice, including one place he would not go right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
LotteryAdvocate Messenger

Fauci says the vaccinated can be as infectious as the unvaccinated

Says they need to wear masks indoors; pandemic will get worse. As Gov. Andy Beshear issued a vaccination-promotion video with one of the latest student winners of the state’s vaccine lottery, President Biden’s top medical adviser warned that the pandemic will worsen. “Things are going to get worse” due to...
Posted by
Indy100

People want Dr Fauci to sue Tucker Carlson after he accused scientist of creating Covid

After Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson boldly told his audience that Dr Anthony Fauci created the Covid-19 virus, Twitter was in up arms and urged Dr Fauci to take legal action. On Thursday, Carlson Talked about the breakthrough cases of Covid-19 where people who are fully vaccinated are still Contracting the virus. While he did that, he questioned Dr Fauci’s commentary on the virus’ ability to infect people with both vaccine doses by calling him the “guy who created Covid.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy