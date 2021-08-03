Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Patty Mills Rumors: Lakers, Nets, Warriors Eyeing Spurs’ FA Guard

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets both figure to be on the short list of realistic championship contenders in 2021-22, and they are reportedly interested in adding a playoff-tested veteran guard in free agency. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Lakers and Nets "are both in pursuit" of Patty Mills. They apparently aren't the only ones, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the Golden State Warriors are also interested in Mills.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers Nets#Fa Guard#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Athletic#The Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Nets signing Patty Mills and James Johnson, Bruce Brown takes QO

Australia (led by Patty Mills) and Team USA (led by Kevin Durant) will face off in the Tokyo Olympic semifinals. Then, they’ll team up on the Nets, who are also signing James Johnson and keeping Bruce Brown on the qualifying offer. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. Presumably, Mills got the full...
NBAKSAT 12

Patty Mills leaving Spurs after 10 seasons in San Antonio; DeMar DeRozan headed to Chicago in sign-and-trade

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the end of an era as Patty Mills, the longest tenured Spurs player, is headed to Brooklyn. Mills is reportedly set to sign a 2-year deal with the Nets worth $12 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Mills is leaving San Antonio after 10 seasons with the franchise. Mills was the last remaining player on the Spurs 2014 championship team and the squad that made back-to-back NBA Finals in the mid-2010s.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Patty Mills, Dwight Howard and other Lakers free agency options

For the Lakers, landing Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards via trade was the splashiest move in the NBA so far heading into the free-agency period, which starts Monday. By sending out Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson, the Lakers now have just...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

SA Spurs: Patty Mills' Olympic play affects his free agency

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills is set to enter free agency in August while also representing his home country of Australia in the Olympics. Mills has a chance to show off his skills on an international stage and immediately took advantage by leading the Australian national team to an upset victory over Team USA on July 13. Mills has had some impressive games of his own, carrying the Aussies to an Olympic win over Nigeria with a stuffed stat line of 25 points, 5 threes, 6 assists, and 4 steals.
BasketballPosted by
Daily Mail

Boomers eye a medal after star Patty Mills powered Australia to a win over Germany and a place in the basketball quarter-finals

Australia will head into the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball finals as unbeaten group winners after making it a perfect three from three with a gritty 89-76 win over Germany. Patty Mills was the star of the show with 24 points for the Boomers, while Nick Kay was tremendous after being elevated to the starting five to replace the injured Aron Baynes with 16 points and four rebounds.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant celebrates with Patty Mills during Olympics medal ceremony

Friday — or Saturday in Japan — was a good day for Kevin Durant. After all, he led Team USA to a win in the gold medal game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s basketball tournament with a sensational performance against France. He was not the only member of the Brooklyn Nets who got to see his country’s flag raised during the medal ceremonies, though. Patty Mills of Australia also stood on the podium, with his team defeating Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the bronze medal contest.
NBAexpressnews.com

Mike Finger: For Patty Mills, Boomers' run has echoes of Spurs' past

SAITAMA, Japan — The connection started at birth, or at least in a birthplace. Even if Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Matthew Dellavedova didn’t grow up on the same street, they all grew up as Australian kids, eating Vegemite and Weet Bix, and by the time they started teaming up as teenagers there already were layers to their shared experience.
NBABleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Spurs PG Patty Mills Among Boston's '7 or 8' Targets in Free Agency

Newly promoted President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens will target point guard Patty Mills in free agency, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald. As Murphy noted, Mills is one of "seven or eight" free agents the team plans to pursue when clubs can begin negotiating on Aug. 2. The 32-year-old from Australia is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs—the only franchise he's known since spending his first two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers (2009-11).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Patty Mills addition takes pressure off James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets have enough offensive firepower to put them in the championship hunt between Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but general manager Sean Marks has been looking for a veteran who can come off of the bench and hit some clutch shots. He found his man in former San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics See Patty Mills, Rudy Gay As Free Agent Options

As NBA free agency fast approaches, reports are circulating about options being turned down and teams working out deals with players on the market. None of those rumors include the Boston Celtics nearing an agreement with Evan Fournier, unfortunately. A report Saturday night suggested the two sides aren’t close on...
NBAPounding The Rock

The Celtics are rumored to be interested in signing Patty Mills

According to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, the Boston Celtics have listed Patty Mills as one of their free agent targets. This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise considering Boston’s lack of backcourt depth. While many Spurs fans would undoubtedly be sad to see Mills potentially leave, it makes sense for him to go elsewhere considering the surplus of guards that San Antonio has on its roster. Going to Boston likely ensures that Mills would be able to play in some meaningful playoff games as well, something that isn’t a guarantee if he stays on the Spurs.
NBAUSA Today

Report: Brooklyn Nets sign Patty Mills to a two-year deal

A one-time NBA Champion, Patty Mills, has joined the ride in Brooklyn. The Australian native has solidified himself as one of best role players in the game today in his time with the San Antonio Spurs. At guard, Mills is capable of knocking down the three ball while also scoring the ball at will. He shot 41% last season and had a 38% accuracy from downtown on his way to 10.8 PPG.
NBAexpressnews.com

Patty Mills, the longest-tenured Spurs player, is headed to Nets

Patty Mills is Brooklyn bound. The irrepressible Australian guard who in 10 years with the Spurs morphed from towel-waver to flag-bearer for the franchise's culture, has agreed to a two-year, $12-million pact to join the Nets. The 32-year-old reserve leaves San Antonio -- where he had become as ingrained in...
NBAtheScore

Patty Mills agrees to 2-year, $12M deal with Nets

Patty Mills' decade-long stay with the San Antonio Spurs is over. He's set to join the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $12-million deal, the player's agent, Steven Heumann, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The terms of the deal reportedly include a player option for the second season. Mills, who is currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy