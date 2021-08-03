Cancel
Lio Rush Cleared To Return Following AC Injury

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLio Rush is ready to return to the ring and fulfill his final commitments following his injury in May. Rush took to Twitter on Monday to announce that following three months of rehab after his injury at AEW Double or Nothing, he’s been cleared to return to the ring. He wrote:

Lio Rush
