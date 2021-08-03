Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granbury, TX

300 Turner Circle

knieperteam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSituated in the highly sought after Olde Town at the Square, this home is in better than new condition & walking distance to the historic downtown Granbury Square. Open concept, Trayed Ceilings, Wood Floors, Gas Fireplace and rich wood built-ins are just the beginning. The kitchen in this home will be the entertainment center with center island, wrap around breakfast bar, soft close cabinets and tons of work space all overlooking the large dining and living areas. Luxurious Master Suite is at the back of the home overlooking the charming covered back patio. Very private back yard is completely fenced with sprinkler system. Check out the oversized garage 25' deep for Texas Sized Trucks and SUV's.

www.knieperteam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Granbury, TX
Business
City
Granbury, TX
Granbury, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Sprinkler#Entertainment Center#Trayed Ceilings#Texas Sized Trucks#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
SportsPosted by
CNN

As the Tokyo Olympics ends, all eyes are now on the Beijing Winter Games

Hong Kong CNN — With the Olympic flame extinguished in Tokyo, all eyes are now on Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games less than six months away. Scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, the Winter Games is seen as a major moment of pride in China, with Beijing poised to become the world’s first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case

NEW YORK (AP) — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B hitmaker R. Kelly will begin with jury selection Monday in New York City. A judge in federal court in Brooklyn will question potential jurors about whether they can keep an open mind about Kelly two years after he was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. The proceeding will occur amid coronavirus pandemic precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy