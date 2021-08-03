300 Turner Circle

Situated in the highly sought after Olde Town at the Square, this home is in better than new condition & walking distance to the historic downtown Granbury Square. Open concept, Trayed Ceilings, Wood Floors, Gas Fireplace and rich wood built-ins are just the beginning. The kitchen in this home will be the entertainment center with center island, wrap around breakfast bar, soft close cabinets and tons of work space all overlooking the large dining and living areas. Luxurious Master Suite is at the back of the home overlooking the charming covered back patio. Very private back yard is completely fenced with sprinkler system. Check out the oversized garage 25' deep for Texas Sized Trucks and SUV's.