Airway Heights shooting suspect faces judge, says he doesn't remember the shooting
The man who is accused of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter in Airway Heights last week says he doesn't remember the shooting. 38-year-old Zion Carter was arrested in Pierce County after fleeing police following the alleged shooting, and made his first appearance in a Spokane County courtroom Monday. He is facing attempted murder charges, and is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.www.khq.com
