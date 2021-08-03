Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Airway Heights, WA

Airway Heights shooting suspect faces judge, says he doesn't remember the shooting

KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

The man who is accused of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter in Airway Heights last week says he doesn't remember the shooting. 38-year-old Zion Carter was arrested in Pierce County after fleeing police following the alleged shooting, and made his first appearance in a Spokane County courtroom Monday. He is facing attempted murder charges, and is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Airway Heights, WA
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Airway Heights, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Instead of ethically dubious mandates, employers can try 'soft' vaccine policies

It is frustrating when so many people refuse the wonderful vaccines that can put COVID-19 behind us. This has led to calls for employers and schools to mandate vaccines. While an outright vaccine requirement — get vaccinated or be fired — is ethically problematic for most employers, there are a number of other options that are ethical and perhaps equally effective. They include incentives and such “soft” vaccine requirements as shots-or-tests. As for schools, an age-appropriate vaccine requirement is perfectly ethical.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
Arkansas StatePosted by
NBC News

Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy