Just as we all expected, the Hawks first move of the offseason was to re-sign veteran forward Solomon Hill. Hill filled in serviceably last season while the Hawks watched most of their team go down with injury at some point or another. However, in a perfect world, he won’t see the floor next season. Atlanta hopes to bring back John Collins, and they drafted another power forward in Jalen Johnson. Where Hill’s value lies is in the locker room. He’s a tremendous veteran leader that is well liked and respected by his teammates, which is why I have no problem with this signing. I imagine this takes Atlanta out of the Paul Millsap sweepstakes, who was reportedly interested in a potential return to the Hawks.