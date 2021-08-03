Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons Agree to Deals with Trey Lyles and Cory Joseph

By Joe DiTullio
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to free agent deals with forward Trey Lyles and guard Cory Joseph according to Chris Haynes. Lyles, 25, is a six-year NBA veteran who averaged 5.0 points and 3.7 rebounds last season for the Spurs. He also spent time with the Nuggets and Jazz in his career.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Trey Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Detroit Pistons Agree#The Detroit Pistons#Spurs#Raptors#Pacers#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons reportedly waiving two players

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons have made a pair of roster moves. Charania is reporting that the Pistons are waiving G Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis. The Detroit Pistons are waiving guard Cory Joseph and F/G Deividas Sirvydis, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII.
NBAdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons sign NCAA 3-point King

The 2021 NBA Draft is a wrap and now teams around the league have begun signing undrafted players who they believe could potentially be developed. According to reports, the Detroit Pistons have signed former Toledo guard Spencer Littleson to their Summer League roster. Littleson, who is from Rochester Hills, MI,...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons rumored to be targeting trio of free agents

According to some rumors floating around, the Detroit Pistons are rumored to be targeting Tim Hardaway Jr., Nerlens Noel, and Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins. Hardaway averaged a career-high 16.6 points per game in 2020-21, Noel averaged 5.1 points, and Olynyk averaged 19 points and 8.4 rebounds last season.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin lands new deal

According to report from Adrian Wojnarowski, former Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has landed a new deal. Wojnarowski is reporting that Griffin has agreed to a one year deal to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Good fit for Blake. Six-time All-Star F Blake Griffin has agreed on a one-year deal...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons NBA Draft: Grades for every Pistons’ pick

Cade Cunningham poses for photos (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) The NBA Draft is mercifully over and the Detroit Pistons have emerged with Cade Cunningham to go with three second round picks. I made some bold predictions for the Pistons’ draft and most of them came true, as the Pistons...
NBAgoiowaawesome.com

Luka Garza Drafted #52 By Detroit Pistons

The greatest player in the history of Iowa men's basketball wrapped up his college career after four unforgettable seasons back in March. We knew Luka Garza would be headed to the professional ranks then -- we just didn't know where that would be. Now we know -- welcome to the Motor City, Luka!
NBAbtpowerhouse.com

Isaiah Livers Taken No. 42 By The Detroit Pistons

The 2021 NBA Draft took place on Thursday night and Isaiah Livers of the Michigan Wolverines was fortunate enough to hear his name called. He was selected at No. 42 by the Detroit Pistons. Livers played four seasons in Ann Arbor, putting together one of the more decorated careers in...
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

Be the first on the block with a Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons jersey

It’s official! Cade Cunningham is the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA and headed to the Detroit Pistons. Here’s your chance to get in early and get your replica jersey before the season begins. The Nike Icon Edition of the Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Swingman Jersey is available for...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Is France the next basketball powerhouse?

At least two of the Detroit Pistons were happy when France was able to outplay Team USA down the stretch and hold on for a 83-76 victory in the opening game of the Tokyo Olympics. Team France is good, with several NBA players including Defensive Player of the Year Rudy...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pistons waive Tyler Cook, Cory Joseph, Deividas Sirvydis

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons made a series of moves Saturday to pare their roster, waiving Tyler Cook, Cory Joseph and Deividas Sirvydis. The moves come following a busy day Thursday, when Detroit added four players from the draft, including top overall pick Cade Cunningham, and signed four undrafted free agents. At that point, the Pistons had 21 players on the roster and were well over the cap for the upcoming season.
NBAWCTV

Balsa Koprivica selected 58th overall by the Detroit Pistons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Detroit Pistons have selected Florida State center Balsa Koprivica with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Koprivica is the second Florida State player to be drafted Thursday, joining forward Scottie Barnes, who went fourth overall to the Toronto Raptors. Koprivica, a 7-foot-1,...
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons announce Summer League schedule and roster

The Detroit Pistons announced their schedule and roster for Las Vegas Summer League, which kicks off Sunday. The Pistons will play the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and LA Lakers plus one additional game during their five-game run in Summer League. The Pistons also released their official...
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Deividas Sirvydis: Joining Detroit for summer league

Sirvydis agreed Sunday to join the Pistons for the Las Vegas Summer League, Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas reports. Though Detroit waived Sirvydis from its 15-man roster Saturday, the 21-year-old forward will stick around with the organization for summer-league play with the hope of earning a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons or another team ahead of training camp. As a rookie last season, Sirvydis appeared in only 20 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Why there will be a lot of offseason trades in the NBA

The offseason has barely started and already the trade rumors are flying, many of them involving the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons reportedly turned down a huge offer from OKC, which makes sense, as it is just too hard to walk away from a potential superstar in Cade Cunningham who is going to be on a rookie deal.
NBADetroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons add center Kelly Olynyk on 3-year, $37 million deal

After free agency began Monday evening, the Detroit Pistons kicked things off by agreeing to sign center Kelly Olynyk to a three-year contract worth $37 million, the Free Press has confirmed. The third year is a team option. The move fills a need for the Pistons, who used a series...
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to deal with Pistons

Olynyk and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $37 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After splitting last season between the Heat and Rockets, Olynyk will head to Detroit to join Cade Cunningham on one of the up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. Olynyk played a key depth role in Miami for the last few seasons, but he was able to spread his wings in Houston after coming over midseason as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. Across 27 games in a Rockets uniform, Olynyk averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest, while putting up a 55-39-84 shooting line. Those numbers likely won't be sustainable, but Olynyk projects to start at center after Detroit parted ways with Mason Plumlee via trade last week. Olynyk's primary competition for minutes will come from second-year big man Isaiah Stewart, who led all rookies in total blocks and total rebounds last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Do the Detroit Pistons really need 7 centers?

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly interested in signing center Nerlens Noel and center-forward Kelly Olynyk when free agency begins. If they get both, that would give Detroit a total of seven players who can play center currently on their roster. That is a lot. The center position, after being devalued...

Comments / 0

Community Policy