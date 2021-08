The U.S. women’s national team squares off against Australia on Tuesday to close out their Olympic group play at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Japan. The USWNT enter the match in second place in Group G standings, level with Australia on three points, but ahead on goal differential. United States can finish the group in second place with a win or draw. The forgiving nature of the tournament means the USWNT is unlikely to miss qualifying for the quarterfinals even if they lose as two of the three third place teams advance from the group stages.