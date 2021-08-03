Mayor’s Request for Delay of In-Classroom Learning Fails to Gain Governor’s Support

The mayor’s request to postpone the start of in-classroom learning has failed to gain the support of Governor David Ige. “I did have the opportunity to speak briefly with Mayor Victorino this morning. I did inform him that we were ready and prepared to start in-person learning at all of the Maui schools, just as we are across the state,” said Gov. Ige, who provided an update on back to school safety during a press briefing today at Kawananakoa Middle School Auditorium.