LHHATL Recap: Sierra Nearly Comes to Blows with Her Sister + Safaree’s Mom Calls Him Out

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” some of the cast members are focused on fixing some of the strained relationships with their families. Rasheeda isn’t the only one who wishes she was closer to her sister. Sierra is actually not on good terms with her younger sisters. One issue is she thinks they grew up differently. They grew up in the suburbs. And Sierra grew up in the projects. So she’s had to work harder to get things she’s wanted in life.

