LHHATL Recap: Sierra Nearly Comes to Blows with Her Sister + Safaree’s Mom Calls Him Out

On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Erica goes to a doctor’s appointment to get an update on the baby. The baby is healthy and she finds out she’s having a boy. Her doctor, Dr. Jackie, also helps Erica understand why Safaree had a lack of a reaction and a bit of shock after he learned she’s pregnant again. For a moment, it seems like Erica and Safaree just may be able to get on the right track after all. However, Safaree’s response to their daughter falling doesn’t sit well with Erica. And she’s starting to think she’s getting a preview of how things will be when the baby arrives.