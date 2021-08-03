Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

For Packers lineman Billy Turner, being ready for anything — and any position — is the name of the game

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Billy Turner isn’t sure exactly where on the Green Bay Packers offensive line he’ll be lining up on opening day. With franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31 practice, versatile third-year lineman Elgton Jenkins has been working primarily at left tackle with the No. 1 line. With Jenkins’ usual left guard spot vacant, Jon Runyan and Ben Braden have worked there with the 1s.

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Billy Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Rodgers' Packers Demands Include Trade For Former Cowboys WR

OXNARD, Calif. - In show business, it's called a "rider,'' an addendum to a contract that can get ridiculously eccentric in power-mad Hollywood. And, apparently, in power-mad Green Bay, too. Madonna demands a new toilet seat for each show. Nicolas Cage, starring in vampire movie, insisted his co-star be a...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Jake Kumerow Could Decide Brian Gutekunst's Fate

Only one team will be Super Bowl Champions at the end of the NFL season. Only one team will be able to look back at the season and say “we did things right.” The rest of the league will be forced to come face-to-face with their shortcomings, and what needs to be done to fix them. Jobs will be lost and rosters will be overhauled. Sometimes those decisions are simple and obvious and other times they are difficult and divisive.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 5 Players Whose Stock is on the Rise

The Green Bay Packers have eight training camp practices under their belts heading into Family Night on Saturday. While it’s still fairly early on in the training camp and preseason schedule, there are players who are off to a fast start and trending up, but as always, there are also those whose stock is down.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears OLB Khalil Mack is feeling more urgency to reach the playoffs after doing so just three times, all first-round losses, going into his eighth season in the NFL. “You don’t get too many years in the NFL, too many chances to win ballgames and too many chances to get to the playoffs and go all the way,” Mack said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “Charles Woodson told me a long time ago — he was like, ‘You cannot waste time. This [stuff] is very valuable. I understand that now, going into Year 8. And [I’ve] only been in the playoffs three times so far — and losing in the first round every one of them. [Stuff] is very valuable. Time is of the essence.”
NFLPosted by
97ZOK

Aaron Rodgers’ Teammate Shares ‘Real Reason’ He’s Back with the Packers

This has been the most ridiculous off-season for Green Bay Packer fans. Rodgers' teammate since 2013, David Bakhtiati, spills some interesting details. I was one of the millions of Green Bay Packer fans who sighed in a bit of relief when photos emerged of Packer's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arriving in Green Bay for the beginning of training camp.
NFLElkhart Truth

Tackling depth challenges, Packers add veteran lineman Dennis … Bakhtiari?

GREEN BAY — Dennis Kelly is apparently going to fit in just fine around here. The veteran offensive lineman, who agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday and officially signed with the team Thursday in time for the second practice of training camp, will wear No. 79 for his new team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

Randall Cobb isn’t the only veteran player making his way over to Green Bay this week. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are expected to sign offensive tackle Dennis Kelly. Kelly, 31, was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Have Signed A New Defensive Lineman

Defensive line is one of the few thin units that the Green Bay Packers have right now. With only seven defensive linemen practicing, the Packers are adding another to their roster. On Wednesday, the Packers signed defensive lineman Josh Avery to a deal. Avery is in his second NFL season...
NFLdailyjournal.net

Packers keeping 1st-round pick Stokes busy on and off field

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Eric Stokes’ initiation to NFL life is coming from a variety of directions. Off the field, he must buy snacks for Green Bay’s veteran defensive backs. On the field, Stokes frequently has to defend passes from MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.
NFLchatsports.com

Tavon Austin Reportedly Signs Contract with Jaguars After 1 Season with Packers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding depth at wide receiver to help Trevor Lawrence. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tavon Austin will sign with the Jaguars after appearing in four games last season with the Green Bay Packers. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story...
NFLpackerstalk.com

No Huddle Radio #46: Packers Rookies, Linebackers, and Injuries

Gil and J.J. talk about who’s looking hot and who’s not at Packers training camp, with special attention given to Packers rookies on the defensive side of the ball. Some concerning injuries are cropping up, and Gutey’s signing new players to fill roster holes. The guys try to figure out where the team is going with all these linebacker moves.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: AJ Dillon named a breakout candidate by NFL.com

AJ Dillon is going to be featured a lot more in the Green Bay Packers‘ offense this season. Jamaal Williams’ departure in the offseason created an opening at the number two spot on the depth chart behind Pro Bowler Aaron Jones. It’s an important position in Matt LaFleur’s offense as Williams proved with 296 total touches over the past two seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy