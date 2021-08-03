[UPDATED] Toms River Police Ask Residents to Shelter in Place Due to Armed Suicidal Person on the Loose [VIDEO]
Update 1:00 AM: Police say they have safely located the woman and have transported her to a local hospital for treatment. The shelter in place order has been lifted. Toms River Police are actively searching for a suicidal female armed with a handgun in the wooded area behind Edgewood apartments, and the access road that runs along the power lines behind the Silver Ridge apartment complex.www.thelakewoodscoop.com
