Toms River, NJ

[UPDATED] Toms River Police Ask Residents to Shelter in Place Due to Armed Suicidal Person on the Loose [VIDEO]

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1:00 AM: Police say they have safely located the woman and have transported her to a local hospital for treatment. The shelter in place order has been lifted. Toms River Police are actively searching for a suicidal female armed with a handgun in the wooded area behind Edgewood apartments, and the access road that runs along the power lines behind the Silver Ridge apartment complex.

