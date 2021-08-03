North Ogden, South Ogden to hold hearings on proposed tax hikes, more to follow
NORTH OGDEN — The debate over proposed property tax hikes in scattered locales and entities across Weber and Davis counties is heading to the public. The cities of North Ogden, South Ogden and Washington Terrace hold hearings on Tuesday to give the public the opportunity to sound off on proposed increases in those locales. The Davis School District, likewise, is holding a public hearing on Tuesday. More truth-in-taxation hearings, as they’re called, will follow through the month of August in other cities across Weber and Davis counties.www.standard.net
Comments / 0