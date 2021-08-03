Cool Alley, a PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year, honored at Last Chance Stampede rodeo

CHEYENNE – Stetson Wright didn’t know if he would ride in the finals of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. The Milford, Utah, cowboy got stepped on by a bull during Saturday afternoon’s semifinal round and had to be checked for concussion symptoms. He wanted to take his shot at winning the “Daddy of ’em All,” but he went to sleep unsure whether he would feel up to it.