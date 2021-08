With a population of just over 5,000, nearby Bulverde is small in size. But the town’s weekly rodeo and live music series, held every Saturday night from march to November at Tejas rodeo co., is anything but small. The family-friendly event attracts talent and visitors from across the nation, with events like bull riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ for the kids. Along with the weekly rodeo, the Tejas steakhouse& saloon offers families a reason to head to Bulverde early (fried pickles and jalapenos, anyone?) And its live music after the rodeo is the best excuse to test out two-stepping or enjoy a cold beer from the pavilion bar.