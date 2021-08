HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has located a missing 83-year-old man who they say may be in the early stages of dementia or Alzheimer's. Deputies were looking for James Baumgarten who was last seen on Monday at around 3:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Baumgarten was last seen in the area of Walmart at 5303 Bowen Drive in Mason.