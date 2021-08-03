Bowlsby, UT president talk realignment with Texas state senate special committee
Jul 14, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. Just when we thought realignment drama would fizzle out for a while after Oklahoma and Texas were officially accepted into the SEC last Friday, the state of Texas blew that idea into a bazillion pieces on Monday.cyclonefanatic.com
Comments / 0