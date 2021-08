The last couple of decades have seen a steady growth in Latinos’ participation in the US economy. Representing 17.5% of all US workers in 2018, Latino participation levels have almost doubled since 1998 (10.4%) and are projected to reach 20.9% by 2028. Similarly, Latino-owned businesses have also proliferated in the last decade, increasing by 34% between 2008 and 2018, compared to just 1% growth for all other small businesses. However, these important economic contributions mask a grim reality that has become more evident as businesses have increased their digital strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic: Latino workers and businesses are insufficiently tooled to successfully transition into the digital economy.