Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña To Star In Warners' Blue Beetle Movie

By James White
Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a director on board in Charm City Kings' Angel Manuel Soto, DC's planned Blue Beetle movie – which like Batgirl is taking aim at HBO Max across the pond – has moved on to the casting stage. Xolo Maridueña, currently best known as Cobra Kai's Miguel Diaz, has scored the central role of Jaime Reyes.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warners#Blue Beetle#Hbo Max#Star In Warners#Hbo Max#Fox Comics#Charlton Comics#Scarab#Latino
