Public Safety

Police officer who responded to Capitol attack is 3rd to die by suicide

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
A third police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday. Officer Gunther Hashida, 44, was found dead at his home on Thursday. Hashida, who is survived by his wife and three children, joined the force in May 2003 and was assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Department. Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Brianna Burch told The Guardian that the agency is "grieving" and "our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida's family and friends."

theweek.com

