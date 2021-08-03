Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized ponding or flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Lower Snake River Plain; Teton Valley; Upper Snake River Plain SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TETON...SOUTH CENTRAL FREMONT...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL BONNEVILLE...MADISON AND EAST CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 734 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms over Iona, or 7 miles east of Idaho Falls, moving southeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Teton, Ririe, Firth, Archer, Bone, Basalt, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Newdale and Thornton.