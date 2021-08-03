Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: Less than 1% of breakthrough COVID-19 cases led to hospitalization or death

By Austin Williams
fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on breakthrough COVID-19 cases, less than 1% of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus despite being vaccinated have either been hospitalized or died. Though hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 breakthrough infections can...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Elderly People#Hospitalization#Cdc#Americans#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Fully vaccinated American man dies from COVID

A man who had been fully vaccinated has died from COVID-related complications. Health officials at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said ‘breakthrough infection’ resulted in the demise of the 76-year-old man—the first of such recorded in the county. Local news media reported that the man had underlying health conditions prior to...
Posted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Posted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Biden directs Pentagon to plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was taking the first step toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for members of the military . “Since many vaccinations are required for active-duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Internal CDC Doc Reportedly Shows Less Than 0.1 Percent of Vaccinated Have Symptomatic Breakthrough Cases

Symptomatic breakthrough cases of Covid-19 only represent .098 percent of the nation’s vaccinated population, according to an unpublished Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by ABC News. The internal documents reportedly determined that roughly 153,000 symptomatic breakthrough cases have occurred as of last week, while more than 156...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The CDC Says That COVID-19 Reinfection Becomes Two Times More Plausible for the Unvaccinated

Getting infected with COVID-19 for the second time is a reality that we have to deal with. Although it was considered an almost impossible scenario at first, the coronavirus can reinstall into someone’s organism after a while. It’s still uncommon, but it can occur. However, let’s look at the bright side: we have another reason to be more careful regarding our health.
Peoria, ILriverbender.com

A preventable problem: Kids and the need to vaccinate

PEORIA - The American Academy of Pediatricians says COVID-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84% in one week’s time with more than 72,000 kids acquiring the disease between July 22 and July 29. That’s alarming pediatricians and medical providers including Dana DeShon, an APN for OSF HealthCare who specializes in Pediatrics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy