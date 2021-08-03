Cancel
Beckley, WV

Hodge introduced as Golden Bear women’s basketball head coach

By Matt Digby
woay.com
 6 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Roger Hodge was formally introduced Monday afternoon in Beckley as the new head coach of WVU Tech women’s basketball. The Summers County native was named the new head coach last week, succeeding Anna Kowalska. He returns to Southern West Virginia after many years coaching at both the high school and college levels; he had previously coached at Hinton High School, Summers County High School, and Mercer Christian. He was most recently the head coach at College of Coastal Georgia.

