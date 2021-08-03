Cancel
Let's Hike Some Mountains - Zealand, West Bond, Bond, and Bondcliff

outdoors.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Let's Hike Some Mountains - Zealand, West Bond, Bond, and Bondcliff Have you been training, getting some hikes under your belt, and gearing up for a longer hike this summer? Are you working on your NH 4K list? Have you skipped The Bonds because you're intimidated by the mileage? If so, this may be the hike for you. West Bond, Mount Bond, and Bondcliff are collectively known as The Bonds. The Bonds are some of the most remote peaks in the White Mountains. All of these summits are above treeline and provide the best views in the Whites. You will see incredibly beautiful views of the Pemigewasset Wilderness and the surrounding mountains. This will be an all day event. We will be hiking 20 miles with 5000-6000 feet elevation gain. Plan to hike an average of 2 mph on rugged trails. We will be taking breaks along the way. Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

