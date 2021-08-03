Cancel
'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Season 5 Leaks: Theme, Operators, Maps And More

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contents of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" Season 5 have leaked online, offering fans a glimpse of what Activision and Treyarch have planned for the game. The first supposed image from the fifth season of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" is courtesy of data miners The Cheeseburger Boys who shared the information on their Discord channel. The image revealed the upcoming season would feature a Japanese theme, a new Operator and the return of the Tec-9 Pistol.

