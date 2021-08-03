'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Season 5 Leaks: Theme, Operators, Maps And More
The contents of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" Season 5 have leaked online, offering fans a glimpse of what Activision and Treyarch have planned for the game. The first supposed image from the fifth season of "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" is courtesy of data miners The Cheeseburger Boys who shared the information on their Discord channel. The image revealed the upcoming season would feature a Japanese theme, a new Operator and the return of the Tec-9 Pistol.www.ibtimes.com
