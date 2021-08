The Cambridge PTO will hold Lake Mills Culver’s on Tuesday, Aug. 10, for a Scoopie Night. The restaurant is located at 190 Tyranena Park Road, Lake Mills. Cambridge teachers, staff and principals will be on hand from 5-8 p.m. to deliver food to cars or tabled. It will be a great way to not only grab a bite to eat, but to give back to the people who make an impact in students’ lives. A percentage of the proceeds will go directly to the PTO.