Co-founder of billion-dollar, Dallas-based real estate firm killed in plane crash

John Kenneth “Ken” Dunn, the co-founder of a real estate firm headquartered in Dallas, died July 26 in an airplane crash, The Rainier Companies said Monday. Dunn joined Tim Nichols in 2003 to create Rainier Capital Management as a platform for real estate investment. The firm has closed in excess of $2.5 billion of investment assets and currently has an operating portfolio valued at more than $1.6 billion, according to the company’s website.