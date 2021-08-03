St. Paul weighs civil fines to keep lesser cases out of criminal court
St. Paul is considering a change to its charter that would give the city more leeway to impose fines for code violations to keep the cases out of the criminal court process. Ricardo Cervantes, director of the city's Department of Safety & Inspections, told the St. Paul Charter Commission on Monday that the suggested change would give more teeth to certain city ordinances and avoid a lengthy prosecution process.www.startribune.com
