Equinox, SoulCycle To Require Proof Of Vaccination In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fitness company The Equinox Group says it will require proof of COVID vaccination at its clubs and SoulCycle locations in New York City starting in September.

Equinox says members, riders and employees must provide a one-time proof of vaccination in the form of the vaccine card, a photo of the card or a digital pass.

The company said it will work with those who require medical or religious accommodations.

COVID VACCINE