Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Equinox, SoulCycle To Require Proof Of Vaccination In New York City

By CBSNewYork Team
Posted by 
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khJdH_0bFp6Qct00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fitness company The Equinox Group says it will require proof of COVID vaccination at its clubs and SoulCycle locations in New York City starting in September.

Equinox says members, riders and employees must provide a one-time proof of vaccination in the form of the vaccine card, a photo of the card or a digital pass.

The company said it will work with those who require medical or religious accommodations.

COVID VACCINE

Comments / 2

CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soulcycle#Soulcycle#The Equinox Group#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Reminder For Fall: Monday Is Last Day To Get Vaccinated For NYC Public School Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the last day New York City public school students can get their first COVID-19 shot in order to be fully vaccinated by the first day of school. Children ages 12 through 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer shot, which requires a five-week period to be fully vaccinated. But, as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, some teachers and families want more options. The city’s schools plan to welcome all students back into the classroom on Sept. 13, regardless of their vaccination status. Many parents and teachers are concerned since learning from home is no longer an option. “There are...
Posted by
CBS New York

March In New York City Brings Out Many To Honor Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19 And Those Who Survived

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, relatives and friends of those who died from COVID-19 held a march across the Brooklyn Bridge to honor their memories. They also expressed support for New Yorkers who battled the coronavirus and survived, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. Beginning their trek across the bridge were marchers who lost loved ones to the virus. Carol McRitchie, a salon owner in Poughkeepsie, has a tribute to her mother tattooed on her arm. Nancy McKenna died of COVID at the age of 70. “I just thought that this was the right picture to use. It just really represents that these people are not...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Butcher Fleishers Dealing With Controversy After Removal Of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ Signs Prompt Workers To Walk Off Job

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is controversy at a popular butcher with locations in New York City and Connecticut. Workers walked off the job, after the company took down signs supporting Black Lives Matter and other causes. It’s a butcher shop typically bustling with business, but instead the doors are closed at Fleishers’ four locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Westport, Connecticut. “It doesn’t feel good to be told that you’re not of value,” said Ajani Thompson, manager of the location in Park Slope. Dozens of workers, including three that spoke to CBS2’s Andrea Grymes, walked off the job last month in protest. They...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Staten Island Business Owners, Lawmakers Push Back On City’s Upcoming COVID Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Republican lawmakers on Staten Island are fighting against the city’s upcoming COVID vaccine mandate, calling it “unfair.” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined business owners and community leaders outside a restaurant on Amboy Road Friday to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to reverse the new requirements, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. “We believe that this is an overreach of government,” Malliotakis said. “From an unvaccinated individual’s point of view, they feel that they are being left out of everyday activities.” COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

New Jersey Students, Teachers Must Wear Masks In Schools This Fall; In NYC, There’s Concern Over Social Distancing Space

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a major change in policy for New Jersey schools. Kids in New Jersey will have to wear masks in schools this fall. It was just a few weeks ago that Gov. Phil Murphy said he was not planning to have a statewide mask mandate. So CBS2’s Nick Caloway asked him why the about face? “This is not an about face. If you go back to late June… we said two things. We are basing it as of this moment in time. We reserve the right to tweak this over the course of the summer, as we did...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Enthusiastic Families Flock To The City As ‘Summer Streets’ Event Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer Streets returned to Manhattan this year. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. From Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge, enthusiastic families danced and bopped along seven miles of serene streets on Saturday morning, enjoying music much more than the typical soundtrack of congestion. “To have it straight through without having to worry about traffic is the most amazing thing,” one person told CBS2’s Christina Fan. “I love this. Anything with a beat is great, happiness,” another said. Thousands came by bike, on foot, and even on stilts to Summer Streets 2021, taking in the unusual...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Murphy: Students, Teachers And Visitors Must Wear Masks When New Jersey Schools Return This Fall

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a major change in policy for New Jersey schools. Kids in New Jersey will have to wear masks in schools this fall. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, it was just a few weeks ago that Gov. Phil Murphy said he was not planning to have a statewide mask mandate. So Caloway asked him why the about face? “This is not an about face. If you go back to late June… we said two things. We are basing it as of this moment in time. We reserve the right to tweak this over the course of the summer, as...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

47th Annual Harlem Week Gets Underway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 47th annual Harlem Week kicked off this weekend, celebrating the neighborhood’s history and culture. The event got underway Sunday with exhibits and vendors, along with a health fair and COVID vaccination stands on Riverside Drive. A Virtual Village with access to exhibits and vendors is also operating 24-hours a day online. Harlem Week runs through August 15. Click here for more information.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Air Quality Advisory Issued For New York City, Rockland, Westchester, Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Take it easy out there. That’s the message from officials who issued an air quality advisory for New York City and Long Island Friday. Officials say ground-level ozone is the culprit. Ground level ozone is caused by automobile exhaust, along with other emitters, and is not the same as the protective ozone layer in the upper atmosphere. Officials are urging people who exercise or work outside, or those with asthma or other respiratory issues, to “consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening).” The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, CLICK HERE.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Anxiety Grows On Long Island As COVID-19 Cases Increase

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island school districts are asking the state for guidance on masks, vaccines and remote learning, but have yet to hear back. Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 Delta variant, hospitalizations are surging. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday, there is concern. Numbers of COVID cases are rising in hospitals across Long Island, and families are anxious. “A lot of denial and regret at this point, but once they get to us, it’s late in the game,” said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan. Narasimhan, a Northwell Health pulmonologist, said she is admitting unvaccinated patients who are very sick. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Met Gala, Fashion’s Biggest Night, Set To Go Forward, But Vaccinations, Masks Required

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Met Gala announced it will require all guests to be vaccinated to attend on Sept. 13. Organizers are also enforcing a mask requirement, except when eating or drinking. Fashion’s biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was canceled last year because of the pandemic. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here Word of the decision comes as the New York Auto Show announced it has cancelled this year’s exhibition, set for Aug. 20-29, due to increased COVID protocols brought on by the Delta variant.  
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Incident At Webster Hall Forces Crowd Onto Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A crowd at Webster Hall was forced onto the street during a performance overnight. We’re told part of a metal railing around the stage might’ve collapsed. Police were requested to assist with crowd control on the streets outside. Webster Hall is on 11th Street near Third Avenue in the East Village. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Long Beach, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Officials: Long Beach Island Teen Nights Behind COVID Outbreak Of At Least 20 Cases

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An active outbreak of COVID-19 cases down the shore is being investigated. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, the cases are being linked to teen night clubs. Strobe lights, a DH, and dancing: Video from Ketch Teen Night at the Marlin in Beach Haven, where those under 21 can meet up with friends in a nightclub-like setting. Bird and Betty’s is another bar/restaurant also hosts a similar party for teens. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
Montclair, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Expected To Mandate Masks In New Jersey Schools This Fall For All Students K-12

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce Friday that masks will be required in classrooms this fall for all K-12 students. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to Montclair on Thursday evening to talk to parents and students. As the COVID-19 cases continue to tick up, some parents said they saw the mask plan coming, but Caloway had to break the news to some unhappy students that they will likely be wearing face coverings this fall. “If we’re going back to school, I wouldn’t want to be in a stuffy class with a mask on all day,” a sixth...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Water Main Break Reported At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews at Penn Station were cleaning up Sunday after a water main break. The break was first reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Video shows water dripping from the ceiling over a passageway. The FDNY was notified and utility workers responded. Several water lines were shut down. There were no service disruptions reported by Amtrak or the Long Island Rail Road.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Family Of CBS2 Reporter Nina Kapur Takes Legal Action Against Driver, Revel And New York City For Fatal Moped Accident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a year after CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur died following a moped accident in Brooklyn, her family is taking legal action against multiple involved parties, including the driver and Revel. Nina’s family spoke with CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Friday. On Franklin Street in Greenpoint, there are stark reminders of the Revel moped accident that replays regularly in the minds of Nina’s family. “People say it’s been a year and it’s not, it’s every day. It’s one second at a time,” said Mikki Bahl, Nina’s uncle. “You’re part of an exclusive club, right, that you don’t want to be...
Posted by
CBS New York

Queens Residents Demand City Halt Construction Of Kew Gardens Jail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Construction recently started on replacing Rikers Island with four borough-based jails in New York City. But many residents who have opposed the idea from the beginning are appealing to the mayoral candidates to stop the project. As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Friday, an angry crowd of protestors gathered in front of the construction site near Queens Borough Hall, fighting to stop the building of the city’s newest jail. “Today we have one voice, that is stop building the Kew Gardens jail!” said Queens resident Donghui Zang. Back in 2019, the city voted to close the notorious Rikers Island and replace...
Union City, NJPosted by
CBS New York

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Rips Anti-Vaxxer ‘Knuckleheads’ After Being Heckled At Union City Press Conference

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lashed out Wednesday at a group protesting COVID-19 vaccinations. “These folks back there have lost their minds. You’ve lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life,” Murphy said during a press conference. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here The protesters carried signs reading “No Forced Injections,” and “My Body, My Choice” at an event in Union City, where Murphy signed legislation to help save renters from eviction. The governor announced that New Jersey has 1,100 new COVID cases. After Murphy confronted the group, the crowd applauded and chanted his name.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

JetBlue Keeping Its Headquarters In Long Island City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — JetBlue is keeping its headquarters in New York City. The carrier, based in Long Island City, had been contemplating a move and considering sending more staff jobs to Orlando, Florida, where it runs a training center. “JetBlue is a valuable corporate partner here in Queens, and I am overjoyed they will keep their headquarters in Long Island City,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. “By remaining here in Queens, our borough is connected to one of the world’s largest airlines and entrusted with thousands of jobs that will surely revitalize our economy.” JetBlue was founded in New York City in 1998 and bills itself as “New York’s hometown airline.”
Kings Park, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Experts Say Skin Cancer Screenings Are Way Down Due To Pandemic, Advise Everyone To Lather On The Sunscreen

KINGS PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Skin cancer is fairly easy to detect and treat when done so at an early stage. But left untreated, it can cause disfigurement and even death. Sobering new statistics reveal that skin cancer screenings have dropped significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Friday. Inside Sunken Meadow State Park, people were asleep in the sun and paddling on the reflective waters of Long Island Sound. Very few were lathering on the sunscreen. “Not only did we not use sunscreen, we used baby oil and a reflector,” beachgoer Maureen Florio said. READ MORE: Yale Researchers Discover Cancerous Skin Tumors...

Comments / 2

Community Policy