Equinox, SoulCycle To Require Proof Of Vaccination In New York City
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fitness company The Equinox Group says it will require proof of COVID vaccination at its clubs and SoulCycle locations in New York City starting in September.
Equinox says members, riders and employees must provide a one-time proof of vaccination in the form of the vaccine card, a photo of the card or a digital pass.
The company said it will work with those who require medical or religious accommodations.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Comments / 2