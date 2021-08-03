Cancel
Escondido, CA

Escondido’s Gulfrano Ledesma, 28, Was Man Fatally Shot Outside Taco Shop

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was killed over the weekend in a shooting outside a northern San Diego County taco shop.

Gulfrano Resendiz Ledesma, 28, was shot about 11:45 p.m. Sunday during a fight with another man in a parking lot adjacent to Sr. Taquito restaurant in the 1600 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, according to police.

Following the shooting, the gunman started to walk out of the area but was struck by a vehicle, Capt. Justin Murphy said. The motorist then fled, the captain said.

Ledesma, an Escondido resident, died early this morning while undergoing emergency medical care.

The suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, was admitted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the hit-and-run, Murphy said.

