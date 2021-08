Take care of the galaxy’s most famous astromech when you have the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. This Star Wars gadget turns R2-D2 into your virtual pet, just like the original Tamagotchis. In fact, it’s up to you to clean, train, and care for this loveable character. What’s more, this Tamagotchi comes in 2 shells that are inspired by the robot. Meanwhile, the Tamagotchi display shows cute animations of the droid. What’s more, you can even teach Artoo how to master 19 different skills. You can also have him play in two mini games, including Dejarik (holochess) and firefighting. And to unlock 7 more games, you have to keep Artoo happy. Finally, the pocket-sized design and attached chain enable you to carry your Star Wars Tamagotchi around anywhere.