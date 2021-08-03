Cancel
Plano, IL

Masks to be Recommended, but Not Required in Plano School District Classrooms; Will be Required on the Bus

By Ethan Kruger
WSPY NEWS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plano 88 School District Board of Education on Monday voted to recommend mask wearing for the upcoming school year, but won't require it in classrooms. The district will follow Illinois Department of Public Health rules and require masks on school buses. The policy approved by the board also allows the district to impose mask wearing for K-6 cohorts in the event of a positive case within a cohort.

Plano, IL
Illinois Health
Illinois Education
#School Buses#Board Of Education#Plano High School
