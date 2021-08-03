Ballad Health preparing for surge; facing nursing shortage across the system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Valley, Bristol Regional, and Johnson City Medical Center are refreshing their surge plans and preparing to once again open Covid wards. “[Sunday], we hit the number we thought we were going to hit in late September,” said Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine. “It’s hard to model the delta variant because we don’t have experience with it yet but it seems to be moving faster than we thought.”