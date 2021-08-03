CDC extends order allowing migrants to be expelled amid COVID-19 pandemic

A judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order granting state troopers the power to stop vehicles suspected of transporting migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone said the order could be unconstitutional and might actually exacerbate the spread of COVID-19 in a state where shelters have already been strained by rising numbers of migrants. The Republican governor was quick to hit back after the court’s ruling. “The Court’s recent order is temporary and based on limited evidence,” his spokesperson, Renae Eze, said in a statement. Abbott also blasted the Biden administration, claiming that migrants have made the spread of COVID-19 worse. While Abbott has been busy blaming the White House for the spread of COVID-19, he has prohibited Texas cities from issuing mask mandates and has presided over one of the nation’s slowest vaccination campaigns. Only 44 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Bloomberg’s COVID-19 Tracker.