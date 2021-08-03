Faith Christian Academy opens new K-8 playground
When students at Faith Christian Academy's K-8 school return on Aug. 18 for the 2021-2022 school year, they'll have a new place to spend recess. FCA hosted three Popsicles in the Park events the week of July 26 to welcome students to the new playground, which was completed in early July. At Popsicles in the Park, students were invited to enjoy ice pops and enjoy the new playground, which features a brand-new play structure with a climbing wall and slide, swings, a gaga ball pit and a grass field.arvadapress.com
