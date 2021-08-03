Faith Christian Academy opens new K-8 playground

Schedule a tour to learn more about Williamsburg Christian Academy. Want to learn more about Williamsburg Christian Academy?. What better way than to see it up close — walk the halls, go into the classrooms, and hear directly from their administrators, teachers, and students. Come and take a personalized tour and get a glimpse at WCA,– it’s a no-pressure opportunity for you to see the faces, stories, relationships, and ultimately the vision that makes this school an inspiring place to be.