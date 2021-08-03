10 NEW Things We Learned in Disney World in July

One of the only bad things about Disney World comes in the form of crowds. Crowded spaces are always more stressful, and during the busier times of year Disney can become exceptionally crowded. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid the worst crowds. Visiting during a slow time of year is one tactic, but even if you find yourself there in the middle of summer break—peak busy time, as longtime park goers will know—you can do some things to reduce the crowds you see and improve your overall experience. As an example, you might choose to visit the parks only early in the morning and again late in the evening, and thus spend the afternoon—which also happens to be the most crowded time of day—back at the hotel swimming or napping. Another great way to avoid crowds? Go around areas that tend to see traffic buildup. Below are the most crowded places in Disney World, as well as one spot we would just rather avoid. These are areas we skip whenever possible, and we think you should do the same.