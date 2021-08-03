Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

10 NEW Things We Learned in Disney World in July

By Madeleine Zaharchuk
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the blink of an eye, it’s already August! It was a busy month for Walt Disney World, and we saw a lot of announcements over these past few weeks. Now, we’re rounding up 10 new things that we found out in July. Let’s get crackin’!. 1. Face Mask Policy...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Cdc#The Disney Dream#Hollywood Studios#Fantasmic#The Hall Of Presidents#Pepper Jack Pretzel#The Yachtsman Steakhouse#Dfb#Tapas Steak Seafood#Columbia Harbour House#Tusker House#Hotels Reopening Disney#Port Orleans Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World Starts the Weekend With Over 20 Ride Closures

For many Walt Disney World Resort Guests, Friday night — and even Friday during the day — officially kicks off the weekend at the Resort’s four theme parks. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are almost always hopping on Fridays, especially in the evenings after Orlando locals get off work! Yesterday, however, Guests in all four Disney World Parks experienced a number of ride closures throughout the day, some of which were quite lengthy.
LifestyleWDW News Today

Walt Disney World Hosting Online Hiring Event Through End of July

Walt Disney World is currently hosting an online hiring event through July 31. The resort is hiring for several different roles, including culinary, quick service, housekeeping, and custodial. They are offering a $1,000 hiring bonus for full-time and part-time housekeeping positions and select culinary roles. Check out the hiring event...
Orlando, FLfox5ny.com

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors starting July 30

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World says face coverings will be required in certain parts of the park, starting July 30. According to a notice posted on the Orlando theme park's website, masks will be required for all guests ages 2 and up while they are indoors and in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner. The new rules apply "regardless of vaccination status," the announcement says.
TravelPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Disney World to sell new annual passes again

Walt Disney World will start selling new annual passes again in time for the theme park’s 50th-anniversary celebration, the company revealed on its official parks blog. An exact date was not given, but that celebration begins on Oct. 1. Disney said it will be sharing additional information and details later...
Lifestyled23.com

“We’re Going to Disney World”: Family Matters

If you grew up watching television in the 1980s and 1990s, there is an objective argument to be made that some of the greatest family sitcoms of all-time were produced during this era. The American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was at the forefront of this golden age of adolescent television with their Friday night programming block titled TGIF (short for “Thank Goodness It’s Funny”). Debuting in 1989, TGIF became a staple in millions of homes across America, and would continue to be throughout 1990s as audiences tuned in weekly to watch classic shows such as Full House (1987-1995), Boy Meets World (1993-2000), Step by Step (ABC: 1991-1997; CBS: 1997-1998), and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (ABC: 1996-2000; WB: 2000-2003).
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

The BEST (and WORST) Things We Ate in Disney World in July

This last month was a MAJOR foodie month in Disney World! July was the official kickoff of the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, but this month also included the Flavors of Florida event in Disney Springs, plus a ton of restaurants reopening like Citricos, Trail’s End, and ‘Ohana. As...
Lifestyleallears.net

We NEED This Hong Kong Merch to Come to Disney World ASAP!

Last year was Hong Kong Disneyland’s big 15th Anniversary!. Recently, Hong Kong Disneyland shared the anniversary festivities with one of their sister resorts!. On the Disney Parks official TikTok account, the folks over at Disneyland showed off a special “care package” they received from Hong Kong Disneyland!. #HongKongDisneyland has been...
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed in the NEW Rooms at One of Disney World’s Most Popular Hotels

When you’re deciding where you want to stay around Disney World, sometimes picking a resort that’s closer to your favorite park can help narrow the process down! And, the Monorail Resorts (Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort) can be SUPER helpful with their close proximity to the Magic Kingdom.
Traveldisneydining.com

10 Spots We Try To Avoid at Walt Disney World

One of the only bad things about Disney World comes in the form of crowds. Crowded spaces are always more stressful, and during the busier times of year Disney can become exceptionally crowded. Fortunately, there are ways to avoid the worst crowds. Visiting during a slow time of year is one tactic, but even if you find yourself there in the middle of summer break—peak busy time, as longtime park goers will know—you can do some things to reduce the crowds you see and improve your overall experience. As an example, you might choose to visit the parks only early in the morning and again late in the evening, and thus spend the afternoon—which also happens to be the most crowded time of day—back at the hotel swimming or napping. Another great way to avoid crowds? Go around areas that tend to see traffic buildup. Below are the most crowded places in Disney World, as well as one spot we would just rather avoid. These are areas we skip whenever possible, and we think you should do the same.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Applications Are Open for the Disneyland Resort Ambassador Program

Four fan-favorite restaurants are reopening soon, new luxury hotels have opened nearby, and Trader Sam’s will soon be taking reservations. Now, more changes are on the way for a very special Disneyland Cast Member program!. According to a video shared by the Disneyland Ambassador page on Instagram, applications are now...
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Did We Find The Coolest Disney World Trash Cans?

Just about everything at Disney World is pretty impressive, even the garbage cans! In the past, we’ve talked about how Disney’s garbage is sent out of the park in vacuum tubes and all the other cool details about Disney’s garbage system and how the trash system was revamped to prevent food waste.
MoviesPosted by
Y-105FM

How to Stay at Disney’s Star Wars Hotel: Prices, Launch Date + More!

Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel promises to be a "first of its kind experience." Following Disney's initial announcement of an official Star Wars hotel back in 2017, Star Wars fans will finally be able to experience the galactic voyage starting next year. Now, we finally have all of the details about the 2-day, 2-night stay experience.
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Blue Shrimp Is Coming To Disney World & We Can’t Wait To Try It!

We previously shared the exciting news that Walt Disney World’s newest incoming resort, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is opening “Spring 2022”. Of course, this “resort” can’t be compared to any Disney resorts in this galaxy! Disney has said it will be an “all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before.” When the Starcruiser was delayed until 2022, we did our best to hold tight and be patient. We have learned about new dining experiences and even noticed Disney holding auditions for key characters for the experience. With new details recently shared by Disney, we noticed something Disney foodies may want to take note of. It looks like BLUE Shrimp is coming to Walt Disney World!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Annual Pass Sales, Star Wars Hotel Pricing, and More Disney News Bombs From This Week!

Each week, we take a look at the biggest Disney news revealed during the past few days, and this week has been a HUGE one for Disney news!. We’ve got massive updates about Annual Passes at both Disney World and Disneyland, all kinds of details about the Star Wars hotel coming to Disney World, tons of reopening news, and so much more. So, what are we waiting for?! Let’s dive in!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Disneyland’s Strollers Just Got a Super Cute Upgrade!

It’s no secret that the Disney parks are constantly changing. From new lands like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure to new treats at your favorite snack spot, there’s a near-constant stream of new things happening! Today, we’ve got news of another change at Disneyland!
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection Is Online Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you follow the latest Disney merchandise releases, you’ve probably heard of the Stitch Crashes Disney collection!. The fan-favorite blue alien is crashing different movies throughout this entire year...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Disney World Menu Changes and Restaurant Reopenings You Missed in July

Wow. Can you believe how fast this year has flown? And what a year it’s been! SO much has happened at Disney World since we rang in 2021. And while we’re enjoying a slew of hotel and restaurant reopenings, as well as enjoying all the amazing food at this year’s EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, we’re still keeping an eye on Disney World restaurants so you have all the latest information about dining at Disney World!

Comments / 0

Community Policy