Broad beans versus soybeans as feedstuff for dual-purpose chickens

The Poultry Site
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow a research team at the University of Göttingen has investigated alternatives such as using a regional protein crop like broad beans (also known as faba or fava beans), and dual-purpose chicken breeds (ie suitable for both meat and egg-laying). They found that using broad beans as feed and dual-purpose breeds were both suitable alternatives which did not impact the quality of chicken meat. Their results were published in Foods.

